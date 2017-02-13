Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival – Sunday Grand Tasting: Session 3. Sunday, May 21st 12:30pm-2;30pm at the White Elephant.

Located on the island of Nantucket, this boutique experience of world class wines and award winning food will forever change you. Over the past 20 years, the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival has become one of the most celebrated wine and food events in the country.

Taste, learn and love. Experience over 600 different wines from over 150 prestigious wineries from around the globe. The Grand Tastings are the heart and soul of the Nantucket Wine and Food Festival. Every year the NWF features new and exciting wineries as well as many returning festival favorites. Enjoy amazing food from regional restaurants and artisan purveyors to complement this extravagant wine tasting event.