The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LI Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady #12 and LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)