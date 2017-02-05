The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hands the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady #12 celebrate after winning 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady #12 and LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Confetti falls after the Patriots defeat the Falcons 34-28 in ovetime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LIPepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime ShowHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LIPepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime ShowHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Vic Beasley #44 of the Atlanta Falcons tips a pass by Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the field during the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons are introduced prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots proints prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots gives a thumbs up on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
