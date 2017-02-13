WEATHER ALERT: Forecast | RadarWBZ Weather App | Closings-Delays
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Cynthia Erivo (L) and John Legend perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran (L) and Rihanna pose during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Bruno Mars (C) during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Jay Z (L) and Beyoncé during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-hop artist Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for '25,' speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for '25,' speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden (C) speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actor John Travolta speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist, onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Carrie Underwood (L) and Keith Urban perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper (C) accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd (C) and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSICBritish singer Adele performs onstage during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show PhotosThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots, accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd (C) and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini (L) and recording artist Lukas Forchhammer of music group Lukas Graham perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Actress-recording artist Katharine McPhee, and recording artists Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of music group The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce (R, holding microphone) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Nick Jonas (C) presents the the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for 'Stressed Out' to recording artist Tyler Joseph (L) of music group Twenty One Pilots onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce (holding microphone) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for 'My Church' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Camila Cabello (L) and Thomas Rhett speak onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars (R) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars (C) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Skip Marley (L) and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Photos59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  •  Next Gallery 2017 GRAMMY Red Carpet Photos
Categories: Features Photo Galleries

More Latest Photos

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show PhotosAll of the biggest moments from Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards, from performances to acceptance speeches and more all in photos!
2017 GRAMMY Red Carpet PhotosWho wore it best? Who will everyone be talking about tomorrow? Check out all the best Red Carpet photos from the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards.
Lady Gaga Absolutely Slayed The Super Bowl Halftime Show
The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LI
Mix 104.1 Exclusive Concert
Not So Silent Night 2016: Photos From The StageWith Meghan Trainor falling ill at the last minute, Boston native Rachel Platten stepped in to join James Bay and Lindsey Stirling for Mix 104.1's Not So Silent Night 2016. Check out the photos here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live