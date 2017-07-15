Enter to win a family four pack to PJ Masks Live at the Boch Center Wang Theater October 7-8!

PJ MASKS LIVE: is a super-heroic, brand new live show, featuring the heroic trio from your favorite series: The PJ MASKS!

Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko as they try to save the day from their sneaky villains – Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl! Fluttering Feathers! Leaping Lizards! What a CAT-tastrophe!

You’ve NEVER seen the PJ Masks like this before – leaping, flipping and climbing – live on stage! Complete with your favorite music and brand new songs you’ve never heard before! Don’t sleep through it – watch the PJ Masks save the day, live on stage!

Tickets are on sale now for this brand-new, fully immersive musical production! For more information log on to www.bochcenter.org