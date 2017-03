Boston’s Best Variety, Mix 104.1 welcomes Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys to Fenway Park this summer, and we want you to be at the show with us!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys along with special guests Nelly and Chris Lane as they rock the outfield at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark on Friday, July 7th!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 24th at 10am through RedSox.com.