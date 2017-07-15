Spaulding All A-Board Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SPAULDING ALL A-BOARD

All A-Board is a one-of-a-kind family-friendly event that features a life-sized installation of the classic board game Monopoly! Guests will travel through several interactive activities while enjoying entertainment from Mix 104.1 as well as complimentary beverages and food from local restaurants.

Spaulding All A-Board

Sunday, September 17 | 1:00PM-4:00PM

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital – Charlestown, MA

All funds raised support the needs of Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers. These programs are not supported by insurance. It is thanks to donors like you that we are able to provide year-round programming, both recreational and competitive level opportunities, to over 1,000 individuals annually. The mission of Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers is to improve the quality of life for people recovering from, or learning to live fully with, illness, injury and disability.

For more information regarding All A-Board and Spaulding’s adaptive sports programs visit our website at www.spauldingallaboard.org.

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the event.