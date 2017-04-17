SPF 2017 Vegas Flyaway

SPF is Back and Bigger Than Ever!

CBS Radio presents SPF Weekend live from the Las Vegas Strip! We’re doubling down with not one, but two nights of incredible music!

Friday, May 19th, it’s Linkin Park with an exclusive “One More Light” album release party from the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas!

Saturday, May 20th, you’ll hit up an exclusive party by the pool under the stars with music superstars DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, and Post Malone at the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas!

Enter below for your chance to board the party plane to Sin City!

Sponsored by Trimino – Protein Infused Water.