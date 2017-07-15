We Can Survive Trip Contest

Win a Trip to We Can Survive in Hollywood!

Mix 104.1 and CBS Radio present the 5th Annual We Can Survive, Saturday, October 21st, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California! We Can Survive benefits Young Survival Coalition, and tickets are on-sale now!

Starring: Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, Pink, Sam Hunt, and Sam Smith!

For your chance to win a trip to Hollywood to see the show, listen to Mix 104.1 at 8:20am, 1:20pm, and 5:20pm eastern time for the contest keyword and cue to enter this national contest.

When you hear it, text the contest keyword to 80787 and you’ll be qualified to win in this national contest!

You can also enter online below. (The Short code is 80787, the Contest keyword is this hour’s keyword.)

Official Contest Rules