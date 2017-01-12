#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Win 2017 Boston Calling Music Festival Passes!

Boston Calling

The Boston Calling Music Festival is back for their Spring 2017 show, this time in a new location, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA.

See Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Tegan & Sara, and more May 26th – May 28th, 2017! Boston Calling’s new location expands its lineup to 45 bands across three outdoor stages as well as a new film experience curated by Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Natalie Portman. 3-Day passes on sale now at bostoncalling.com!

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of 3-day general admission passes to Boston Calling, Memorial Day Weekend, 2017!

bc final2 digital nosponsors Win 2017 Boston Calling Music Festival Passes!

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped
CBS Boston Weather

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live