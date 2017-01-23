#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Win A Kennebunkport Getaway!

Boston Calling

This February, the Kennebunks in Maine are “painting the town red” transforming into a romantic retreat for lovebirds. Decked out in red twinkly lights, local restaurants, hotels, galleries and shops welcome sweethearts with Red Plate dining specials, Red for Romance hotel packages and Red Tag sales from retailers.

To celebrate, the Kennebunkport Inn is giving away two-night romantic stays to four lucky listeners. The getaway includes hotel accommodations, dinner for two, wine and chocolate covered strawberries at arrival and late check-out.

Once a tea merchant’s mansion, the Kennebunkport Inn is a renowned landmark hotel in the heart of Dock Square offering 35 casually sophisticated hotel rooms.

Paint the Town Red kicks-off on Saturday, January 28, 2017 and continues throughout the month with special dinners and culinary experiences, mixology classes, wine tastings, ice skate dates, snowshoe walks, and more.

Enter below for your chance to win this amazing getaway!

kpt Win A Kennebunkport Getaway!

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped
CBS Boston Weather

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live