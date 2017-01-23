Win A Kennebunkport Getaway!

This February, the Kennebunks in Maine are “painting the town red” transforming into a romantic retreat for lovebirds. Decked out in red twinkly lights, local restaurants, hotels, galleries and shops welcome sweethearts with Red Plate dining specials, Red for Romance hotel packages and Red Tag sales from retailers.

To celebrate, the Kennebunkport Inn is giving away two-night romantic stays to four lucky listeners. The getaway includes hotel accommodations, dinner for two, wine and chocolate covered strawberries at arrival and late check-out.

Once a tea merchant’s mansion, the Kennebunkport Inn is a renowned landmark hotel in the heart of Dock Square offering 35 casually sophisticated hotel rooms.

Paint the Town Red kicks-off on Saturday, January 28, 2017 and continues throughout the month with special dinners and culinary experiences, mixology classes, wine tastings, ice skate dates, snowshoe walks, and more.

