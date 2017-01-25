Win a Stay at the Viking Wine Festival in Newport, RI

Enter to win an evening for two at the Viking Wine Festival Dinner in Newport, Rhode Island!

On March 11th S.A. Prüm will be the featured winery at the Viking Wine Festival! Located on Wehlen-on-the-Mosel, one of the premier sites in all of Mosel, Prüm has been commercially producing wines for more than 200 years. Raimund Prüm took over the family business in 1971 and is renowned for producing some of the best Rieslings in the world. Raimund, an unmistakable personality, will host the March 11th dinner, which will showcase these beautiful age worthy wines.

Building on the success of the inaugural series, the 2017 Viking Wine Festival comprises seven winemaker-hosted dinners in addition to the grand opening reception. This year, winemakers from vineyards in Sonoma, Calif., Napa, Calif., Washington, South Africa, Italy and Germany’s Mosel Valley will collaborate with Hotel Viking Chef Barry Correia to create four-course prix-fixe menus. In keeping with the festival’s longtime protocol, Chef Correia will taste each wine before creating a menu to complement its flavor profiles while showcasing the products of local purveyors.

