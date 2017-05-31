Win a Turkey Hill & Pyara Spa “All Natural Escape”

Turkey Hill All Natural Ice Cream, and Pyara Aveda Spa and Salon are teaming up to give YOU an “All Natural Escape” this summer!

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Pyara Spa and Salon in Cambridge, and treat yourself to their eco-friendly services and products all thanks to Turkey Hill!

Located at 1050 Mass Ave, Harvard Square, Cambridge- Pyara Aveda Spa and Salon is the leading Aveda salon here in New England. Their mission is to exceed expectations every day, and provide the best service experience and loving attitude every day.

Enter below for your chance to win!