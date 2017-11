Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Blue Man Group and also win a Blue Man Group Prizepack!

Tickets make great gifts! See Blue Man Group in Boston at the Charles Playhouse. Blue Man Group will rock your world. Blow your mind. And unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey filled with music, laughter and surprises. Buy your tickets today at BLUEMAN.COM.