Win Boston Flower & Garden Show Preview Party Passes!

Enter to win a pair of passes to the Boston Flower & Garden Show Preview Party on Tuesday, March 21st from 6:30-9:30pm.

Get a glimpse of the landscapes and floral designs of the Boston Flower & Garden Show the night before it kicks off!

Light refreshments and beverages will be served along with a very special Mix Lounge performance by Nick Fradiani.

All proceeds will benefit The Genesis Foundation for Children.

The Mix Lounge is presented by Arbella Insurance: Here. For Good.

Enter for a chance to win a pair below!

Purchase tickets to the Boston Flower & Garden Show here!