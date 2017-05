Mix 104.1 welcomes Harry Styles to Boston for his first solo tour, and we want you to be at the show with us!

Enter below and tell us why you’re Harry’s biggest fan for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to see him live in concert at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, September 30th, 2017. For more chances to win, keep listening to Mix 104.1!

Tickets on-sale now through Ticketmaster.