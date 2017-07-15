Win MixFest 2017 VIP Passes

MixFest 2017 Is Coming! Get Your VIP Passes!

It’s almost here! MixFest, New England’s Premier FREE Music Festival will once again fill the Charles River Esplanade in Boston with music and fun in September!

Join Mix 104.1, at the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 for a FREE SHOW!

While the show is free, maybe you’d like to get a little closer to the action! That’s where the MixFest VIP section comes in! You can’t buy these tickets, you can only win them by listening to Mix 104.1 or entering below!

