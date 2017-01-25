#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Win Passes to a Screening of Fifty Shades Darker

Boston Calling

Mix 104.1 presents a special sneak-preview screening of Fifty Shades Darker on Tuesday, February 8th at AMC Boston Common.

Daunted by the singular tastes and dark secrets of the handsome, tormented young entrepreneur Christian Grey, Anastasia Steele has broken off their relationship to start a new career with a Seattle Independent Publishing House (SIP); but desire for Christian still dominates her every waking thought, and when he proposes a new arrangement, Anastasia cannot resist. They rekindle their searing sexual affair, and Anastasia learns more about the harrowing past of her damaged, driven and demanding Fifty Shades.

While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her, and make the most important decision of her life. All about the sex.

Your only way into this exclusive screening is to win passes from Mix 104.1! Enter below for your chance to win a pair now!

