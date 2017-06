Win a pair of tickets to see Cirque du Soleil Crystal.

A brand new show from Cirque du Soleil is coming to Worcester at the DCU Center from December 7th to December 10th, 2017! Cirque du Soleil Crystal – A Breakthrough Ice Experience brings electrifying moments and breathtaking artistry in this innovative new show which is a fusion of ice and art.

Get your tickets now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.