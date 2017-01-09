Win Tickets to the Blackbird Vineyards Wine Dinner

The Boston Wine Festival at the Boston Harbor Hotel features an all-star lineup of intimate winemaker hosted dinners, seminars and receptions taking place from January through March. Join us at one or several of the exciting events featured at the Boston Wine Festival including many of the best wineries and top personalities from the world of wine.

You and a guest can win tickets to join Kennedy for a special Boston Wine Festival Wine Dinner featuring Blackbird Vineyards!

Event: Blackbird Vineyards Wine Dinner

Date: Thursday, February 23rd

Time: Dinner 7 pm

Blackbird Vineyards, a former walnut orchard first planted with 5,717 Merlot vines in 1997, is now an ultra-premium label in its own right. Since the premier release of the 2003 vintage, Blackbird Vineyards’ winemaking team has handcrafted truly expressive wines with a focus on the varietals of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Blackbird Vineyards’ approach to winemaking involves intensive, hands-on, ‘best practice’ techniques to achieve the highest representation of terroir in their age worthy wines.